WCD in-principle agrees to recommendation for Central Social Welfare Board's dissolution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:56 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani Image Credit: ANI
The women and child development ministry on Friday said it has in-principle agreed to the Department of Expenditure's recommendation for dissolution of the Central Social Welfare Board (CSWB).

The CSWB was established in 1953 to carry out welfare activities for promoting voluntarism and providing technical and financial assistance to voluntary organisations for general welfare of a family, women and children.

Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the ministry has in-principle agreed to the recommendations of the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, for dissolution of the CSWB.

''Further action for dissolution of the CSWB taking into consideration its assets, financial liabilities, manpower etc. would be taken accordingly,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

