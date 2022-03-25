Left Menu

Kerala Court denies bail to tattoo artist Sujeesh PS in two cases of sexual assault

Kerala Court on Friday dismissed the bail application of tattoo artist Sujeesh PS who is accused in several sexual assault cases.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:10 IST
Tattoo artist Sujeesh PS, accused in several sexual assault cases (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A Sessions court in Kerala on Friday dismissed the bail application of tattoo artist Sujeesh PS who is accused in several sexual assault cases. The Court denied his bail applications in two of these cases. The tattoo artist was taken into custody by Cheranalloor Police on March 6 following the complaints of six women alleging sexual assault inside his tattoo studio. The accused have been charged with cases under sections 354 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

By rejecting the bail petition, Additional Sessions Court Judge Shibu Thomas noted that "I am not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner at this stage of investigation considering the nature of the offence and strong similar antecedents of the petitioner. Granting of bail to the petitioner at this stage may affect the smooth progress of the investigation and the possibility of the petitioner influencing the witnesses and interfering with the investigation cannot be ruled out. So, considering the nature and gravity of the offence alleged and the stage of the investigation, I am of the view that the petitioner cannot be released on bail at this stage." Sujeesh was running a tattoo studio at Edappally in Kochi. An 18-year-old who alleged that she was raped inside the studio when she was getting inked, registered the first complaint against him.

Following this, six other cases were registered against the tattoo artist, including a French woman, who had sent a complaint via email alleging sexual harassment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

