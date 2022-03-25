Left Menu

Will seek report from WB chief secy on Birbhum violence: Acting NCM chief

The National Commission for Minorities will seek a report from the West Bengal chief secretary over the Birbhum violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week, following which it will send a team to the state, its officiating chairperson Syed Shahezadi said on Friday.Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village of the states Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panachayat officials murder.Asked about the issue at a press conference, Shahezadi said, What is happening in Bengal is saddening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:10 IST
Will seek report from WB chief secy on Birbhum violence: Acting NCM chief
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Minorities will seek a report from the West Bengal chief secretary over the Birbhum violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week, following which it will send a team to the state, its officiating chairperson Syed Shahezadi said on Friday.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village of the state's Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panachayat official's murder.

Asked about the issue at a press conference, Shahezadi said, ''What is happening in Bengal is saddening. It is a matter of Constitution, violation of human rights. Be it any party or any ideology, humanity should not be set aside.'' ''We (commission's team) will go there and before that will write to chief secretary to send us a report and then we will visit. We do not want to do politics on the issue,'' she said.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into the Birbhum violence.

Miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in Bogtui, killing the eight people. The victims were from a minority community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022