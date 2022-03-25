Irish foreign minister 'saddened and frustrated' by attempted attack
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he was "saddened and frustrated" by the hijacking of a van and its driver in Belfast on Friday in an apparent attempt to attack an event he was speaking at on the Northern Ireland peace process.
"Saddened & frustrated that someone has been attacked & victimized in this way and my thoughts are with him & his family," Coveney said in a Twitter post after police closed down the venue where he was due to appear. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alex Richardson)
