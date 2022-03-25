Left Menu

Israel to host 'historic' regional summit next week, foreign minister says

The UAE and Bahrain normalised ties with Israel in 2020 under a U.S.-brokered deal known as the Abraham Accords, creating a new regional dynamic based on mutual concern over Iran.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:17 IST
Israel will host a "historic" five-way regional conference next week, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday, as talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran remain in limbo.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco will arrive in Israel for a series of diplomatic meetings on Sunday and Monday, Lapid said in a statement. The UAE and Bahrain normalized ties with Israel in 2020 under a U.S.-brokered deal known as the Abraham Accords, creating a new regional dynamic based on mutual concern over Iran. Morocco followed suit last year.

The leaders of Egypt, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday for talks on the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Iran's influence, at a time of uncertainty over Washington's security commitment in the region. Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

