Israel, Morocco sign MoU on military cooperation - army spokesperson on Twitter
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:18 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Israel and Morocco signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on military cooperation, which includes convening a joint military commission to sign a joint action plan, the Israeli army's Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Twitter on Friday.
The MOU was signed during Israel's first official military visit to Morocco.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter launches Tor service bypassing Russia's block
Twitter removes Russian embassy tweet on Mariupol hospital bombing
Twitter to cut spread of BelTa, other Belarus state media posts
Twitter, Facebook remove Russian embassy tweet on Mariupol hospital bombing
No more out-of-order timeline on Twitter