Left Menu

Israel, Morocco sign MoU on military cooperation - army spokesperson on Twitter

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:18 IST
Israel, Morocco sign MoU on military cooperation - army spokesperson on Twitter
Avichay Adraee Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Israel and Morocco signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on military cooperation, which includes convening a joint military commission to sign a joint action plan, the Israeli army's Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Twitter on Friday.

The MOU was signed during Israel's first official military visit to Morocco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022