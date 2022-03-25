Supreme Court grants interim relief to physically disabled persons in UPSC matter

In an interim order, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed physically disabled persons who have cleared the civil services exam, to provisionally apply to the Union Public Service Commission for selection in various categories including the Indian Police Service. A bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Abhay S Oka passed the interim order in a writ petition filed by NGO National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled.

Those successful in written exams can submit hard copies with these choices to UPSC Secretary-General by April 1, the court said. The Court directed that the petitioners and similarly placed petitioners to submit their applications by April 1 physically or through courier.

The Court had listed the matter for further hearing on April 18. The Court was hearing a petition challenging a government notification which grants a blanket exemption from the grant of reservation to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the Indian Police Service, Indian Railways Protection Force Service, & Delhi, Daman & Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Police Service (DANIPS).

The petitioner has sought to quash Notification dated August 18, 2021 as it grants a blanket exemption from the grant of reservation to PwDs in the IPS, DANIPS and IRPFS. The petitioner has sought to direct the Department Of the Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities to reserve suitable posts for PwDs in the IPS, DANIPS and IRPFS. (ANI)

