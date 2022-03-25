Left Menu

UK PM Johnson held call with Chinese president about Ukraine - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:32 IST
UK PM Johnson held call with Chinese president about Ukraine - spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the situation in Ukraine, Johnson's spokesman said on Friday, as Western leaders call on China to refrain from supporting Russia in its invasion.

"This morning the prime minister has spoken to the president of China on the ongoing situation in Ukraine," the spokesman said, adding the call lasted about 50 minutes.

