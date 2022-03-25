England's COVID-19 prevalence rises – ONS
Reuters | London | 25-03-2022
England's COVID-19 prevalence rose to 1 in 16 in the week ending March 19, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, up from 1 in 20 recorded the previous week.
