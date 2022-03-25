Medical attendant held for stealing Rs 7 lakh from employer in south Delhi

A medical attendant has been arrested for allegedly stealing his employer's ATM card and withdrawing over Rs 7 lakh from his account, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Satish Chandra, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, they said. On March 7, an 80-year-old man from Safdarjung Enclave had lodged a complaint regarding theft of his debit card from his home, police said. On March 15, when the man checked his bank details, he found that Rs 7.23 lakh had been withdrawn from his account using the stolen ATM card, a senior police officer said. The old man indicated involvement of Satish, his medical attendant, who had been absconding since March 3 and had apparently switched off his mobile phone, the officer said. The man told the police that he had hired Satish three months ago. Police began collecting details of Satish, so far the prime suspect in the case, the officer said. During investigation, police found that most of the transactions from the ATM card were done in Hathras. On the basis of the evidence, police conducted a raid at Satish's house in Udhaina village in Hathras, and nabbed him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said. During interrogation, Satish said he had been working as an employee of the complainant for the last three months, and knew about the ATM Pin and the account balance, the DCP said. He confessed that he had stolen the card on March 3, and had decamped from the house the same day.

According to the accused, he withdrew a total of Rs 6,92,300 through ATMs at different locations, and purchased some jewellery, a motorcycle, one LED TV and, a few other items, police said. All purchased items have been recovered from his home, they added.

