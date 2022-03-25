Left Menu

Togo executive to lead UN labor agency, 1st African in post

The governing body of the UNs labor agency has picked a Togo executive to be the agencys new leader and the first director-general from Africa. Members of the International Labor Organisations body, which brings together governments, workers and employers, voted Friday to select Gilbert Houngbo as its next chief.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:02 IST
Togo executive to lead UN labor agency, 1st African in post
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The governing body of the UN's labor agency has picked a Togo executive to be the agency's new leader and the first director-general from Africa. Members of the International Labor Organisation's body, which brings together governments, workers and employers, voted Friday to select Gilbert Houngbo as its next chief. Houngbo, the president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, was chosen from among five candidates to replace outgoing Director-General Guy Ryder, who is completing his second five-year term. Houngbo is set to take up the top job at the Geneva-based organization on Oct. 1. Also in the running were Kang Kyung-wha, a former foreign minister of South Korea; Mthunzi Mdwaba of South Africa, a former employers' vice-chairperson of the ILO governing body; former French Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud; and Greg Vines, an ILO deputy director-general from Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022