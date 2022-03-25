Left Menu

Iran ready to supply wheat to Lebanon - Lebanese president on Twitter citing Iranian FM

Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Friday that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian assured him after their meeting in Beirut that Iran was ready to support Lebanon in all fields, "most notably in the provision of wheat". Iran backs Lebanon's most powerful group, the heavily armed Hezbollah, which has significant sway over state affairs.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:10 IST
Michel Aoun Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)
Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Friday that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian assured him after their meeting in Beirut that Iran was ready to support Lebanon in all fields, "most notably in the provision of wheat". Lebanon bought the bulk of its wheat from Ukraine until Russia invaded, and the World Bank has warned it is one of a number of developing countries that face near-term wheat supply shortages as a result.

Lebanon's economy minister told Reuters this week Lebanon is planning a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat from India but the timing depends on the central bank opening the necessary credit line. Iran backs Lebanon's most powerful group, the heavily armed Hezbollah, which has significant sway over state affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

