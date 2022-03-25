No plan to restrict entry of former judges, babus into legislative domain: Govt in LS

The government on Friday said there are no plans to restrict the entry of former bureaucrats and judges into Parliament and state legislatures.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju replied in the negative to a question in Lok Sabha on whether the government plans to bring in a law to restrict the representation of people holding high office of government or judiciary into legislative domain.

He also said the government does not maintain any data regarding background, profession or previous employment of candidates getting elected to state legislatures and Parliament.

Several bureaucrats, and some defence personnel and judges have become lawmakers post-retirement.

