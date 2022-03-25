Left Menu

Sebi penalises three individuals for violations in Titan share trades

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:23 IST
Sebi penalises three individuals for violations in Titan share trades
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed penalties on three individuals for violation of insider trading norms in the shares of Titan Company Ltd during the April 2018 to March 2019 period when they were designated employees.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh each has been imposed on G S Saravanan, Ashik M P and V L George, according to three separate orders.

Sebi had conducted an investigation into the shares of Titan after it was intimated about contravention of prohibition of insider trading regulations and the company's code of conduct for prevention of insider trading by some of its designated persons/ employees.

The probe found non-compliance by the individuals with respect to the regulations during the April 2018 to March 2019 period.

During their employment with Titan, they had transacted in the securities of Titan Co Ltd but failed to make the requisite disclosures to the firm as required under the prohibition of insider trading norms, as per Sebi.

The disclosure requirements were triggered on account of the transactions concerned exceeding the traded value of Rs 10 lakh.

For violation of the norms, the individuals have been penalised by the regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022