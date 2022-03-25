Left Menu

AUC Chairperson welcomes Declaration of Indefinite Humanitarian Truce by Ethiopia

The Chairperson continues to advocate for a negotiated permanent comprehensive ceasefire, and for parties to engage in dialogue towards this goal.

The Chairperson calls the donor community and humanitarian agencies to redouble their efforts to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Tigray and all affected regions, including Amhara and Afar regions.
  • Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency, Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomes the Declaration of an indefinite Humanitarian Truce by the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in an effort to expedite the provision of much needed humanitarian aid to people in need in the Tigray region. The Chairperson further welcomes the announcement by the Regional Government of Tigray committing to observe the said humanitarian truce, and also welcomes its declaration of an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The Chairperson calls the donor community and humanitarian agencies to redouble their efforts to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Tigray and all affected regions, including Amhara and Afar regions. The Chairperson reiterates the call for all partners to scale up humanitarian relief efforts in order to reach all those in need.

The Chairperson continues to advocate for a negotiated permanent comprehensive ceasefire, and for parties to engage in dialogue towards this goal.

In this regard, the Chairperson urges the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, H.E Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, to continue his strong efforts working closely with the parties and stakeholders towards the swift resolution of the conflict.

