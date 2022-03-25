Three arrested for rape

The police on Friday arrested three persons who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a college girl here when she was sitting at the Mukkaiyur beach in this district, after tying up her male companion using her dupatta. They also robbed his cash and other valuables, police said. The man allegedly attempted to commit suicide over the incident.

Based on the victim's complaint, a special team from Virudhunagar launched a probe into the matter. Two of the accused allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector when the team went to nab them, before being apprehended.

Another accused was arrested at Tirupur, police added.

