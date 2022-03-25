Left Menu

Three arrested for rape

The police on Friday arrested three persons who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a college girl here when she was sitting at the Mukkaiyur beach in this district, after tying up her male companion using her dupatta. Two of the accused allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector when the team went to nab them, before being apprehended.Another accused was arrested at Tirupur, police added.

PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:36 IST
Three arrested for rape
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Friday arrested three persons who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a college girl here when she was sitting at the Mukkaiyur beach in this district, after tying up her male companion using her dupatta. They also robbed his cash and other valuables, police said. The man allegedly attempted to commit suicide over the incident.

Based on the victim's complaint, a special team from Virudhunagar launched a probe into the matter. Two of the accused allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector when the team went to nab them, before being apprehended.

Another accused was arrested at Tirupur, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022