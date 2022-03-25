Russia to focus on complete "liberation" of Ukraine's Donbass - Ifax
Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:46 IST
Russia will focus on completely "liberating" Ukraine's Donbass region and does not rule out the possibility of storming blockaded Ukrainian cities, Interfax cited the defence ministry and army as saying on Friday.
The defence ministry said Russia had been considering two options for its "special operation" in Ukraine -- one solely within the self-proclaimed separatist republics in Donbass and the other on the whole territory of Ukraine, Interfax reported.
