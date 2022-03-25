Russia claims it has taken 93% of territory of Ukraine's Luhansk region -TASS
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it has "liberated" 93% of the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, one of two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
The ministry earlier said that the main targets of the first phase of what Russia calls its "special operation" in Ukraine had been completed.
