Ukrainian region cuts rail links with Belarus to limit supplies to Russian troops - governor

Ukraine's northern Rivne region has suspended its rail links with Russia-allied Belarus to prevent supplies reaching Russian forces in Ukraine, Governor Vitaly Koval said on Friday.
"This means that Russia will no longer be able to deliver military equipment and supplies to the occupiers through the Belarusian railways," he said in an online statement.
