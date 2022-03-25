SC expresses surprise over bouncers evicting govt officials out of Sujan Singh Park flats

Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed surprise after it was told that bouncers were being sent by a private firm to evict government officials out of Sujan Singh Park flats near Khan Market here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed surprise after it was told that bouncers were being sent by a private firm to evict government officials out of Sujan Singh Park flats near Khan Market here. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, informed a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana that government officials were being forced out of Sujan Singh Park flats with the help of bouncers.

To this, the bench said, "How can they send bouncers against the government of India? List it next week before the appropriate bench." Mehta mentioned the matter before the CJI bench and sought urgent listing of the case whereby the Centre challenged in the top court a Delhi High Court judgement of January 8, 2020, which had affirmed the decision of the Additional Rent Control Tribunal directing the Centre to pay arrears of rent owed to Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Pvt Ltd.

"The impugned order permits the other side to get it vacated and they are sending bouncers. I am sorry, but it's quite unusual but there are government officials," Mehta told the bench. Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Pvt Ltd. had filed an eviction petition before the Additional Rent Controller who passed a judgement on September 1, 2007, in its favour. Delhi High Court had also decided against the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

