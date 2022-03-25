Left Menu

Tunisia's powerful UGTT union tells IMF it rejects reform proposals

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:01 IST
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's powerful UGTT union informed a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday that it rejected the government's reform proposals, especially lifting subsidies and freezing wages and hiring, a deputy head said.

A small team of IMF staff started a visit to Tunisia for further discussions about a possible IMF-supported financing programme, as Tunisia faces its worst financial crisis.

The Fund also spoke on Friday with the Union of Enterprise Owners UTICA and will meet officials from the government and the central bank governor. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson)

