Maha: Court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of Leader of Oppn in Council Pravin Darekar
As per the complaint, in 1997 he registered himself as a labourer with the Pratidnya Labour Cooperative Society, which enabled him to contest the bank elections under the labour category fraudulently.
A sessions court here on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, in a case of alleged forgery and cheating.
Darekar, a BJP leader, is accused of forging documents to become a member of a labour society, and subsequently contesting elections of the Mumbai District Co-Operative Society in the labour quota.
As per the First Information Report (FIR), he forged certain documents to become a member of the Pratigya Labour Cooperative Society.
The court, while refusing Darekar pre-arrest bail on Friday, noted that there was prima facie evidence against him and further probe was necessary.
The judge R N Rokade, however, extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Darekar earlier till March 29 so that he could file an appeal in the High Court.
The FIR under the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy under the IPC was registered following a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde.
Shinde alleged that Darekar contested the Mumbai District Co- Operative Society's election for the post of director under the labour category. Darekar had served as president of the bank for several years. As per the complaint, in 1997 he registered himself as a labourer with the Pratidnya Labour Cooperative Society, which enabled him to contest the bank elections under the labour category fraudulently.
