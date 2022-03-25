Polish president's plane makes emergency landing in Warsaw ahead of Biden visit
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:06 IST
The airplane carrying Polish President Andrzej Duda to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in eastern Poland has made an emergency landing after returning to Warsaw, Duda's advisor Jakub Kumoch was cited as saying by state-run news agency PAP on Friday.
The head of Duda's office, Pawel Szrot, told Reuters that the Polish president did not face any danger.
