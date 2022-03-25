Left Menu

3 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

25-03-2022
3 IPS officers transferred in Punjab
The Punjab government on Friday transferred three senior IPS officers with immediate effect.

Special Director General of Police (Investigation, Lokpal) Prabodh Kumar, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has been posted as the Special DGP (Intelligence), according to an official order.

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) S Srivastava has been given the charge of ADGP (Intelligence), replacing senior IPS officer Amardeep Singh Rai.

Rai, a 1994 batch IPS officer, will take over as the ADGP (Traffic) from Srivastava.

Meanwhile, according to another order, ADGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo has been appointed as the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Punjab Police and he replaces officer Ishwar Singh.

