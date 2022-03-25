Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat after tech-driven rally

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:07 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Friday after a technology stocks-driven rally in the previous sessions, as investors weighed concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the possibility of bigger interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.55 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,702.39.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.75 points, or 0.06%, at 4,522.91, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.88 points, or 0.02%, to 14,194.72 at the opening bell.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

