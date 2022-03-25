Left Menu

Russian negotiator says Moscow, Kyiv making little progress on key issues -Ifax

Russia and Ukraine are coming closer to an understanding on secondary issues at peace talks but there has been limited progress on the key questions, Moscow negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported. "Negotiations have been going on all week, from Monday to Friday, in video conference format, and will continue tomorrow," Interfax quoted Medinsky as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:20 IST
Russia and Ukraine are coming closer to an understanding on secondary issues at peace talks but there has been limited progress on the key questions, Moscow negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.

"Negotiations have been going on all week, from Monday to Friday, in video conference format, and will continue tomorrow," Interfax quoted Medinsky as saying. "On secondary issues, positions are converging. However on the main political issues, we are in fact treading water."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

