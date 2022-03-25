U.S. calls India's position over Ukraine 'unsatisfactory' but unsurprising

A senior White House official said on Friday India's position over the crisis in Ukraine has been "unsatisfactory" but was also unsurprising given its historical relationship with Russia.

Mira Rapp-Hooper, director for the Indo-Pacific at the White House National Security Council, told a panel discussion it was necessary to provide India with alternatives to continued close ties with Russia.

