U.S. calls India's position over Ukraine 'unsatisfactory' but unsurprising
A senior White House official said on Friday India's position over the crisis in Ukraine has been "unsatisfactory" but was also unsurprising given its historical relationship with Russia.
Mira Rapp-Hooper, director for the Indo-Pacific at the White House National Security Council, told a panel discussion it was necessary to provide India with alternatives to continued close ties with Russia.
