Following are the top stories at 7.30 PM NATION: DEL38 LSQ-VIRUS-DEATHS-OXYGEN SHORTAGE COVID-19: Govt says no state has reported deaths due to oxygen shortage New Delhi: Few states and union territories have responded to the Centre's requests to furnish details on COVID-19 mortalities due to oxygen shortage and none of them have reported confirmed deaths due to it, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Parliament said on Friday.

DEL76 SINOINDIA-JAISHANKAR-POLICY New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called upon his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to follow an independent policy on India, and not allow China's approach to be influenced by other countries.

DEL22 SINOINDIA-WANG-LD DOVAL NSA meets Chinese FM, calls for complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: NSA Ajit Doval on Friday pressed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for early and complete disengagement of troops in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, official sources said. He also called for removing ''impediments'' to allow the bilateral ties to take their natural course, they said. DEL58 UP-ADITYANATH-LD OATH Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak to be deputy CMs Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second term in a mega ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

BOM11 MP-GENOCIDE MUSEUM MP CM praises The Kashmir Files, says his govt will provide land for `genocide museum' Bhopal: Saying that the film ''The Kashmir Files'' shows the pain and sufferings of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said his government will provide land for setting up a `genocide museum' in the state.

CAL16 WB-LD KILLINGS Cal HC orders CBI probe into Birbhum killings; TMC questions central agency's impartiality Kolkata: Observing that the killing of eight people in Birbhum district earlier this week has shaken the conscience of society, the Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the case from the SIT formed by the West Bengal government and submit a progress report before it on the next date of hearing.

PAR7 LS-DELHI Bill in Lok Sabha to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi New Delhi: A bill to merge the three municipal corporations in the national capital into a single entity was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday amid opposition claims that the move was beyond the legislative competence of Parliament.

DEL43 CCI-GOOGLE CCI orders probe into complaints against Google for alleged abuse of position in online news market New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a probe into complaints against Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the online news market.

LEGAL: LGD14 DL-HC-KARAT HC asks Brinda Karat about communal intent in speeches by BJP leaders New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday sought to know from CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat what was communal in the speeches delivered by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and his BJP colleague and MP Pravesh Verma against whom she has sought lodging of FIR for their alleged hate speeches in relation to anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh here.

LGD4 SC-PM CARES SC refuses to entertain plea seeking disclosure of PM-CARES Fund New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to disclose accounts, activity and expenditure details of the PM-CARES Fund and make it open for audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

LGD9 SC-BOUNCERS SC expresses surprise over 'bouncers evicting govt officials' New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday expressed surprise after it was informed that bouncers were being sent by a private firm for eviction of properties occupied by government officials living in Sujan Singh Park near Khan Market here.

FOREIGN: FGN55 CHINA-INDIA-LD WANG China, India should put differences on border issue at 'proper position' in bilateral ties: Wang Beijing: China and India should put their differences on the border issue at a ''proper position'' in bilateral relations and stick to the ''right direction'' of bilateral ties, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

FGN26 PAK-POLITICS Pakistan’s National Assembly session adjourned without tabling of no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan Islamabad: Pakistan National Assembly’s crucial session on a no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan was adjourned on Friday without tabling of the resolution, amid vociferous protests from opposition lawmakers. By Sajjad Hussain FGN20 CHINA-PLANE-LD BLACKBOX Second black box of crashed Chinese plane not found yet, says official media Beijing: The second black box of the crashed Chinese passenger plane has yet to be found, official media reported on Friday, retracting an earlier announcement that it has been recovered from the crash site. By KJM Varma PTI VN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)