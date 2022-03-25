Left Menu

West African leaders hold summit after Mali sanctions

PTI | Bamako | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:46 IST
West African leaders hold summit after Mali sanctions
  • Country:
  • Mali

West African leaders on Friday held another summit on Mali after imposing regional sanctions in January on the country after its military leaders said they would stay in power for four more years instead of holding an election in February.

The regional economic bloc known as ECOWAS invited the junta leader and transitional president of Mali, Col. Assimi Goita, to attend in person, but his office said he would not go in person but may attend virtually.

It's likely that the bloc will revisit the January sanctions that suspended most commerce and financial aid to the country and included land and air border closures with other countries belonging to ECOWAS.

The African Economic and Monetary Union Court of Justice on Thursday ordered the suspension of those sanctions.

Mali's leaders have been requesting a lifting of the sanctions since they were imposed and last month filed a legal complaint saying they would severely affect Malians.

It was unclear if the regional body meeting in Ghana's capital, Accra, on Friday will follow the recommendation of the court.

After overthrowing Mali's democratically elected president in August 2020, coup leader Goita had promised to swiftly return the country to democratic rule.

Doubts deepened about his intentions, though, after he effectively launched a second coup nine months later, forcing out the chosen transitional civilian leaders and becoming president himself.

The junta led by Goita, which had initially agreed to hold a new election in February, said in January that new elections would instead by held in 2026, giving Goita four more years in power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022