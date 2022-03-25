Negotiator says Russia wants any Ukraine deal to cover wide range of issues -Ifax

Russia is seeking a comprehensive deal in talks with Ukraine covering a whole range of issues, without which coming to an agreement is unlikely, the Interfax news agency cited Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky as saying on Friday.

Medinsky said Moscow believes Kyiv is trying to stretch out the negotiations. Earlier he said the two sides were making little progress on the key issues.

