Saudi air defences destroy ballistic rocket, explosive-laden drone - state media

Saudi air defences destroyed a ballistic rocket launched towards the port city of Jazan and an explosive-laden drone launched towards Najran, near the Yemen border, Saudi state media SPA said on Friday.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said that it was still monitoring the source of the hostilities, SPA added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)