Saudi air defences destroy ballistic rocket, explosive-laden drone - state media
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:47 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi air defences destroyed a ballistic rocket launched towards the port city of Jazan and an explosive-laden drone launched towards Najran, near the Yemen border, Saudi state media SPA said on Friday.
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said that it was still monitoring the source of the hostilities, SPA added.
