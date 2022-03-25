Mexican president says finance minister informed him of interest rate decision
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O informed him of the Central Bank's decision to hike rates before its formal announcement.
Lopez Obrador announced the decision hours ahead of schedule in a breach of norms, and later apologized.
