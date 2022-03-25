U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas is discharged from hospital -Supreme Court
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms last week, was discharged from the hospital on Friday morning, the Supreme Court said.
The 73-year-old conservative justice was admitted to a Washington hospital with an infection last Friday and treated with intravenous antibiotics, the court said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the Supreme Court
- U.S. Supreme Court
- Clarence Thomas
- Washington
Advertisement