CBI books three IOC officials in Nagpur, Gondia for bribery

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:17 IST
Three Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) officials were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation for alleged bribery in two separate cases in Nagpur and Gondia, an official said on Friday.

The CBI official said the first case they had registered was against a general manager (retail sales) and chief manager of IOC, Nagpur for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh to give approval for the transfer a retail outlet from one owner to another.

The second case was against the sales officer of IOC in Gondia for demanding Rs 1 lakh for favouring a petrol pump, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

