Gun factory busted in J’khand, one held

An illegal gun factory was busted following the arrest of a member of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) from Angada jungle in Chatra district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Acting on specific inputs, a police team headed by Sub-divisional Police Officer (Simaria) Ashok Priyadarshi conducted a raid in the jungle and apprehended the ultra, he said.

On the basis of information provided by him during interrogation, police busted the mini-gun factory and recovered detonation wires, gelatine sticks, live cartridges and Naxal literature from the spot, the officer said.

