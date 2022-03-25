Left Menu

Gun factory busted in J’khand, one held

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:30 IST
Gun factory busted in J’khand, one held
  • Country:
  • India

An illegal gun factory was busted following the arrest of a member of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) from Angada jungle in Chatra district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Acting on specific inputs, a police team headed by Sub-divisional Police Officer (Simaria) Ashok Priyadarshi conducted a raid in the jungle and apprehended the ultra, he said.

On the basis of information provided by him during interrogation, police busted the mini-gun factory and recovered detonation wires, gelatine sticks, live cartridges and Naxal literature from the spot, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022