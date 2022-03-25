Left Menu

U.S. issues new Boko Haram, Myanmar-related sanctions - Treasury Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:38 IST
The United States is imposing sanctions on individuals connected with Nigeria's Islamist group Boko Haram and with the military in Myanmar, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

The Treasury Department said it has added to its sanctions list six people who were found guilty of setting up a Boko Haram cell in the United Arab Emirates to raise funds for insurgents in Nigeria.

Separately, the Treasury Department said it has designated five individuals and five entities connected to Myanmar's military. The move came after the United States said it has formally determined Myanmar's army committed genocide and crimes against humanity in its violence against the Rohingya minority.

