Left Menu

CBI registers two separate cases against IOCL's General Manager, Chief Manager and Sales Officer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases against the General Manager, Chief Manager and Sales Officer of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on the allegations of bribery of Rs 1 Lakh in each case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:40 IST
CBI registers two separate cases against IOCL's General Manager, Chief Manager and Sales Officer
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases against the General Manager, Chief Manager and Sales Officer of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on the allegations of bribery of Rs 1 Lakh in each case. The first case has been registered on complaint against a General Manager(Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur and a Chief Manager(Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh by the General Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur to execute an agreement with the present owner and also transfer of the ownership of retail outlet from the previous owner to the present owner, said a statement by the CBI.

The accused persons have been identified as NP Rodge (General Manager) and Manish Nandle (Chief Manager) of the company in Nagpur. It was further alleged that the accused directed the complainant to pay the bribe amount to the Chief Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur.

CBI laid a trap and the Chief Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur was apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. The second case has been registered on a complaint against a Sales Officer, IOCL, Gondia (Maharashtra) on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for allowing the smooth functioning of the complainant's Petrol Pump without any delay caused by IOCL in providing the stock and also previous favours rendered to the Complainant, informed the statement.

The accused in this case was identified as Sunil Golar. Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in both cases.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022