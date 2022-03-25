BRIEF-EMA Approves New Gene Therapy To Treat Adult Patients With Multiple Myeloma
European Medicines Agency (EMA):
* EMA: NEW GENE THERAPY TO TREAT ADULT PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA: 25/03/2022
* EMA: RECOMMENDED AUTHORISATION IN EU FOR CARVYKTI FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED AND REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
