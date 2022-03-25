Ukrainian foreign minister says negotiations with Russia are difficult
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday peace negotiations with Russia were difficult, and denied reports that progress had been made resolving four out of six key issues. The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday peace negotiations with Russia were difficult, and denied reports that progress had been made resolving four out of six key issues. "There is no consensus with Russia on the four points," Kuleba said in a post on Facebook.
"The negotiation process is very difficult. The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands. We insist, first of all, on a ceasefire, security guarantees and territorial integrity of Ukraine." Earlier Turkish broadcaster NTV and others cited President Tayyip Erdogan as saying progress had been made in talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
White House warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine
Pentagon chief discussed security aid for Ukraine with defense minister
Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine
Top U.S., Ukraine diplomats discuss additional aid for Ukraine
U.S. dismisses Russian claims of biowarfare labs in Ukraine