Left Menu

Police busts hideout in Kishtwar, pistol and 10 explosives devices seized

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:47 IST
Police busts hideout in Kishtwar, pistol and 10 explosives devices seized
  • Country:
  • India

Ten explosive devices and a pistol were seized from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

On specific information, police along with the army launched a cordon and search operation in the general area of Tillar forest of Marwah, they said.

During the operation, the team busted a hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including one pistol with eight rounds, a Chinese grenade, three UBGL grenades, three RPG rounds, three explosive sticks, one IED remote and one pressure cooker, they said.

Accordingly, a FIR was registered at the Marwah police station under relevant sections of the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022