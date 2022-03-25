Police busts hideout in Kishtwar, pistol and 10 explosives devices seized
Ten explosive devices and a pistol were seized from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.
On specific information, police along with the army launched a cordon and search operation in the general area of Tillar forest of Marwah, they said.
During the operation, the team busted a hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including one pistol with eight rounds, a Chinese grenade, three UBGL grenades, three RPG rounds, three explosive sticks, one IED remote and one pressure cooker, they said.
Accordingly, a FIR was registered at the Marwah police station under relevant sections of the law.
