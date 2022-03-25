Probe on in J&K man being denied room at hotel: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Friday said that an investigation is underway in the case pertaining to a man from Jammu & Kashmir allegedly being denied accommodation at a hotel in the national capital, a day after an FIR was registered against the owner of the hotel. The incident took place on March 22. A senior police officer said that they registered a case in connection with the incident and the investigation was underway. As a video clip of the incident went viral on social media, hospitality firm OYO took off from its platform the hotel.

On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani had said a complaint was received at Mahendra Park police station stating that some people from Jammu and Kashmir were denied accommodation in a hotel in the area.

A case under section 153-B(1)b (any member of a religious, racial, language or regional group or caste or community denied of rights) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

“In the video, the reason for refusal to allot a room was cited as directions from police but I would like to clarify again that no such direction has been given by the local police,” Rangnani had said.

