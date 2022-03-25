Left Menu

BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll

BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll

2022 Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll for France Info and Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui En France: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF

* MACRON SEEN WITH 29%, LE PEN 18.5%, MELENCHON 13.5%, ZEMMOUR 10.5%, PECRESSE 10% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 58% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 1,718 respondents conducted between March 22-25; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

