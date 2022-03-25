On HC directive, CBI registers case in Bar Council Welfare Fund scam in Kerala

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR to probe into an alleged scam involving the misappropriation of over Rs 7.5 crore from the Kerala Bar Council Welfare Fund stamps.

The CBI took over the investigation as per the direction of the Kerala High Court issued on December 23, 2021.

''The information prima facie discloses commission of cognizable offences under Section 109, 120-B, 409, 420...of Prevention of Corruption Act...,'' stated the CBI FIR that was registered on March 24.

The agency has registered a case and taken up further investigation.

''As per the High Court judgement dated December 23, 2021, the CBI was directed to investigate the irregularities into the printing and disbursing of Kerala Bar Council Welfare Fund stamps and misappropriation of funds amounting Rs 7,61,24,725.45 collected by accused Chandran in the capacity as accountant of Kerala Bar Council Welfare Fund Trustee Committee and eight others during the year 2007 to 2017 as found during the audit of accounts,'' the FIR said.

The agency said the case was registered against M K Chandran, K Babu Scaria, Sreekala Chandran, Anandaraj, Martin A, Dhanapalan, Rajagopal P, Jeyaprabha R and H Fathima Sherin.

The allegation is that during the audit from 2007-2008 to 2009-10, the auditor found a series of misappropriations including not maintaining the books of account properly.

The agency also found that the 'no stock' register was maintained for sale of welfare fund stamps and also the records for sale of these stamps were not maintained.

