Around 1 lakh senior citizens got monthly financial assistance in FY 2021-22: Delhi Economic Survey

Around one lakh senior citizens have been provided monthly financial assistance in the financial year 2021-22 (till December 2021), while 3.10 lakh 'women in distress' were remitted financial aid, according to Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22.

The Delhi government provides financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month to senior citizens aged 60 to 69 and Rs 2,500 per month to people aged 70 and above.

A financial aid of Rs 2,500 per month is given to 'persons with special needs' and 'women in distress'.

About 1.11 lakh people have been provided financial assistance under the scheme Financial Assistance to Persons with Special Needs in 2021-22 (till December 2021) against 1.02 lakh in 2020-21.

About 4.25 lakh senior citizens and 2.81 lakh 'women in distress' had received monthly financial assistance in 2020-21.

Government data showed 12,833 households have been provided financial support under the National Family Benefit Scheme during FY 2021-22 (till December 2021) against 13,676 families in 2020-21.

