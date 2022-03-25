Yemen's Houthis attacked Aramco facilities, Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries, spokesman says
Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:07 IST
- Country:
- Yemen Rep
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Friday that Yemen's Houthis had attacked Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco's facilities in the port city of Jeddah with missiles and the Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries with drones.
Sarea added that the attack also targeted vital facilities in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi
- Saudi Arabian
- Riyadh
- Aramco
- Yemen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Saudi Central Bank Extends Guaranteed Financing Program For MSMEs For One Year - Statement
Two young American women rescued from Yemen's Houthis in U.S.-Saudi operation -source
Saudi oil refinery attacked by drone, sparking small fire
Saudi Arabia: 2 Americans freed in Yemen special op mission
Drone attack on refinery in Saudi capital did not affect supplies -SPA