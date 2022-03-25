Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis attacked Aramco facilities, Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries, spokesman says

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Friday that Yemen's Houthis had attacked Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco's facilities in the port city of Jeddah with missiles and the Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries with drones.

Sarea added that the attack also targeted vital facilities in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

