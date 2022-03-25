Left Menu

Ukrainian forces still control Mariupol city, says regional governor

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:08 IST
Ukrainian forces still control Mariupol city, says regional governor
  • Ukraine

The governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region on Friday said Ukrainian forces still controlled the besieged southern city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

Speaking on national television, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said around 65,000 people had so far fled the city in private vehicles or on foot although official efforts to organise mass evacuations under temporary ceasefires have mostly failed.

