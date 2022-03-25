Left Menu

Maha: 3 held in two cases of GST-ITC irregularities in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:09 IST
Maha: 3 held in two cases of GST-ITC irregularities in Thane
Three people were arrested in two cases of alleged Goods and Services Tax irregularities in Thane area of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

In the first case, two people were held for availing and utilising fake Input Tax Credit to the tune of Rs 100.63 crore and passing on ITC of Rs 75.36 crore to non-existent entities through their firm which was being operated by misusing the identity of a rickshaw driver, he said.

The two, who were produced before court on Thursday, were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

In the second case, a man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly being involved in ITC and GST irregularities of Rs 7.55 crore, he said.

