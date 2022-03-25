Left Menu

Social media post on women journos: HC asks BJP's S Ve Shekher to appear before police

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:15 IST
Social media post on women journos: HC asks BJP's S Ve Shekher to appear before police
  • India

The Madras High Court on Friday directed actor and senior BJP functionary S Ve Shekher to appear before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai police on April 2, in connection with a case relating to his sharing a derogatory social media post against women journalists.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the orders on the case relating to the actor sharing the post on his social media post in the wake of former Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit patting on the cheek of a woman scribe after a press conference triggering a controversy.

The counsel appearing for Shekher informed the court he had just shared a message originally posted by a man in the US and removed shortly, besides tendering apology. He is also ready to tender apology once again.

However, the prosecution counsel told the court that the actor-politician had not appeared before the investigating agency even once.

After listening to both sides, the judge ordered Shekher to appear before the police on April 2 and adjourned the matter by two weeks.

