Following are the top stories at 10.15 PM NATION: DEL98 LDALL SINOINDIA Peace and tranquillity in border areas must for normal ties: India to China at Jaishankar-Wang talks New Delhi: India on Friday pressed China hard to complete the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh quickly, asserting that bilateral ties cannot return to normal if the situation in the border areas is ''abnormal''.

DEL101 UP-ADITYANATH-3RDLD OATH Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak made deputy CMs Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second term at a ceremony where 52 others were sworn in as ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the proceedings that showcased the BJP’s triumph in the crucial state.

DEL38 LSQ-VIRUS-DEATHS-OXYGEN SHORTAGE COVID-19: Govt says no state has reported deaths due to oxygen shortage New Delhi: Few states and union territories have responded to the Centre's requests to furnish details on COVID-19 mortalities due to oxygen shortage and none of them have reported confirmed deaths due to it, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Parliament said on Friday.

BOM11 MP-GENOCIDE MUSEUM MP CM praises The Kashmir Files, says his govt will provide land for `genocide museum' Bhopal: Saying that the film ''The Kashmir Files'' shows the pain and sufferings of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said his government will provide land for setting up a `genocide museum' in the state.

PAR34 LS-LD DELHI Bill in Lok Sabha to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi New Delhi: A bill to merge the three municipal corporations in the national capital into a single entity was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday amid opposition claims that the move was beyond the legislative competence of Parliament.

DEL90 CBI-WB-KILLINGS CBI takes over case of Birbhum killings following HC order New Delhi: The CBI on Friday took over the case of killing of eight people in Birbhum district of West Bengal, hours after a Calcutta High Court order.

LEGAL: LGD14 DL-HC-KARAT HC asks Brinda Karat about communal intent in speeches by BJP leaders New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday sought to know from CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat what was communal in the speeches delivered by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and his BJP colleague and MP Pravesh Verma against whom she has sought lodging of FIR for their alleged hate speeches in relation to anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh here.

LGD4 SC-PM CARES SC refuses to entertain plea seeking disclosure of PM-CARES Fund New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to disclose accounts, activity and expenditure details of the PM-CARES Fund and make it open for audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). LGD9 SC-BOUNCERS SC expresses surprise over 'bouncers evicting govt officials' New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday expressed surprise after it was informed that bouncers were being sent by a private firm for eviction of properties occupied by government officials living in Sujan Singh Park near Khan Market here.

FGN66 CHINA-INDIA-2NDLD WANG China, India should put differences on border issue at 'proper place' in bilateral ties: Wang Beijing, Mar 25 (PTI) China and India should put the border issue in its ''proper place'' in bilateral relations and should not allow the boundary issue to define or affect the overall development of their relationship, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday. By KJM Varma FGN57 VIRUS-UK-CASES COVID-19 cases rise by a million in UK, experts urge caution London: Experts have urged caution as coronavirus cases in the UK shot up by nearly a million in a week to reach 4.26 million cases - up from 3.3 million the week before, according to latest official data released on Friday. By Aditi Khanna FGN41 PAK-LD POLITICS Pakistan's National Assembly session adjourned without tabling of no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan Islamabad: Pakistan National Assembly's crucial session on a no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan was adjourned on Friday without tabling of the resolution, amid vociferous protests from opposition lawmakers. By Sajjad Khan

