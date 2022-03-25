Left Menu

CBI books 3 IOCL officers in 2 bribery cases

25-03-2022
The CBI has registered two separate cases against a general manager, a chief manager and a sales officer of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in each case, a spokesperson said Friday.

The first case has been registered on a complaint against a general manager (retail sales), and a chief manager (retail sales), both at IOCL, Nagpur, on allegations that the former demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to execute an agreement for the transfer of the ownership of a retail outlet.

It was further alleged that the accused directed the complainant to pay the bribe amount to the chief manager (retail sales), IOCL, Nagpur.

The CBI laid a trap and the chief manager (retail sales) was apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

The CBI spokesperson identified the accused as N P Rodge, General Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur and Manish Nandle, Chief Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur.

The second case has been registered on a complaint against Sunil Golar, a Sales Officer, IOCL, Gondia (Maharashtra) on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 1 lakh for allowing the smooth functioning of the complainant's petrol pump without any delay caused by IOCL in providing the stock and also previous favours rendered to the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap and the accused was apprehended while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in both the cases, the CBI official said, adding that further investigation is continuing.

